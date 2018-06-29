Vivo V9 launched in new 6GB RAM variant: Price, specifications

The Vivo V9 6GB variant is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. (Image: Vivo) The Vivo V9 6GB variant is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo today launched the 6GB variant of the V9 smartphone in Indonesia. The original variant which launched worldwide came with 4GB of RAM. The device is currently available for pre-ordering on JD.ID and the Vivo Online store and the sale will start on July 5. It is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (Approximately Rs 20,500). As of now, the company hasn’t officially announced if this version of the smartphone will be making its way to India or not.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V9 6GB RAM variant sports a 6.3-inch FullView Display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes packaged with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In addition to the fingerprint sensor mounted on the back of the device, it can also be unlocked via the company’s AI Face Access feature. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, and 4G VoLTE. The phone is backed by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery, and Vivo V9 device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the Funtouch OS 4.0 skin on top.

In terms of optics, Vivo V9 6GB RAM variant features a dual camera setup on the back which consists of a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor. On the front, the device sports a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera specifications are lower compared to the normal edition of the smartphone, which comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP backup sensor and a 24MP front camera.

