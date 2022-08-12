scorecardresearch
Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17: Here’s what we know

The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 12:13:10 pm
Vivo V25 ProIt will be available on Flipkart, Vivo Stores and other offline retailers.

Vivo is all set to launch its latest device – the V25 Pro in India. The company recently confirmed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo stores and other offline retail channels starting August 17. The Vivo V25 Pro will feature a colour-changing back panel similar to the V23, thanks to the Fluorite AG Glass. This is something that we’ve seen Vivo add in the previous V23 series as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo’s upcoming premium smartphone.

According to a report by Pricebaba, who spotted the upcoming smartphone on Geekbench said the phone has the model number V2158. The listing reveals that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, the same SoC that powers devices like OnePlus Nord 2T and Oppo Reno 8 5G.

Vivo V25 Pro will run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box and 12GB of RAM. The back of the phone might feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilisation. Even though there is not much information available about the display, the company says it will have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It will be backed by a 4,830mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. There are two colour variants – blue and black, with the blue one being able to change colours. While Vivo hasn’t revealed the official pricing, reports suggest that the phone will be priced somewhere around Rs 40,000 in India.

