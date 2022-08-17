Vivo V25 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo V25 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone, is now official for India. The V25 Pro continues with the ‘colour-changing’ glass back design we saw in the previous series. However, this time, the V25 Pro comes in a ‘Sailing Blue’ option which will turn black when exposed to Sunlight or harsh UV light for a long period. The V25 Pro also comes in a Black coloured option, which does not change colour. Here’s a quick look at the price and specifications of the Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro: Price in India, sale date and launch offers

Vivo V25 Pro starts at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage version. There’s also a 12GB RAM+256GB storage option at Rs 39,999. The Vivo V25 Pro will go on sale from August 25 in India and pre-bookings open today.

Vivo V25 Pro: Key specifications, features

​​Vivo V25 Pro’s highlight is the design. The phone continues with a curved front display and colour-changing back. The design is all glass, which gives the phone a premium look. It has a 6.53-inch display which is full HD+ resolution and this is an AMOLED screen. The maximum refresh rate supported is 120 Hz, and the phone also supports an adaptive refresh rate, which decides the rate based on usage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo V25 Pro runs the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor. The rear camera is 64MP coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Vivo claims it is bringing many camera improvements including better low-light photography to the V series as well. The front camera is 32MP. The Vivo V25 Pro has a 4830 mAh battery coupled with 66W fast charging. The phone runs Android 12 based on FunTouch OS 12. It will be eligible for two software updates and three years of security updates.