Vivo V25 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, and other details

Last month, Vivo launched the V25 Pro. Now, the company has launched the non-Pro variant of the phone known as the Vivo V25 5G. Here’s a quick look at what the latest from Vivo has to offer.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the Vivo V25 comes with a 6.44-inch 90Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen. Offering up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box.

The rear camera has three lenses – a 64MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. You can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps. On the front of the phone, you will come across a water drop notch that houses a 50MP camera and can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

The Vivo V25 sports a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It is available for pre-order on Flipkart and Vivo India store and comes in two colours – Elegant Black and Surfing Blue. Talking about price, the base variant of the phone that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant can be bought for Rs 31,999.

If you are an HDFC Bank or ICICI bank card holder, you can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,500. According to Flipkart, Vivo V25 will go on sale on September 20 this year.