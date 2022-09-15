scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Vivo V25 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, and other details

Vivo recently launched the V25 in India. Read on if you want to learn about the device specs, price and other details.

Vivo V25The Vivo V25 has a Fluorite AG back panel. (Image Source: Vivo/YouTube)

Last month, Vivo launched the V25 Pro. Now, the company has launched the non-Pro variant of the phone known as the Vivo V25 5G. Here’s a quick look at what the latest from Vivo has to offer.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, the Vivo V25 comes with a 6.44-inch 90Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen. Offering up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box.

The rear camera has three lenses – a 64MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. You can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps. On the front of the phone, you will come across a water drop notch that houses a 50MP camera and can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

Also Read |‘Rs 2,217-crore Customs duty evasion’: DRI notice to Vivo India

The Vivo V25 sports a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It is available for pre-order on Flipkart and Vivo India store and comes in two colours – Elegant Black and Surfing Blue. Talking about price, the base variant of the phone that offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant can be bought for Rs 31,999.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

If you are an HDFC Bank or ICICI bank card holder, you can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,500. According to Flipkart, Vivo V25 will go on sale on September 20 this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:57:59 pm
Next Story

Two things to watch out for if you are experiencing hair loss

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement