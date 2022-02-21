Vivo V23e 5G launched in India with 44MP selfie camera: Price, specifications

Vivo announced the launch of its V23e 5G smartphone in India today, which is an extension of the V23 range that launched with the V23 and V23 Pro last month. It will be manufactured at the company’s Noida facility. Here is a look at some of the features and specifications of the phone.

The 5G-ready smartphone will come in two colours—Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue—and will start at Rs 25,990. It is starting at a slightly lower price compared to the V23, which starts at Rs 29,990. The phone will go on sale starting today on online channels and offline stores as well Vivo’s own e-commerce store.

Vivo V23e 5G: Specifications

The V23e variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GM storage, along with 2G of extended RAM. The phone will be powered by a 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset. In comparison, the V23 comes with a Dimensity 923 processor while the V23 Pro comes with a Dimensity 1200 processor. The V23e weighs 172 grams with a thickness of 7.32 mm. The phone will come with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The rear camera array will have a 50MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera

It has a 44MP front camera that the company claims will be backed by AI-image processing that will capture a lot of detail. It also has a Dual-View video feature which allows simultaneous video recording from both cameras. The phone has a 6.44 inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080.

It supports 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and the location services GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, and. QZSS. But it does not support NFC.

The phone can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint reader. The 4050 mAh battery comes with 44W fast charging support, which the brand says will ensure full charge in just 30 minutes.