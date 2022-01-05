Vivo V23 Pro, V23 launched in India: Sports ‘colour-changing’ glass, dual-selfie camera

Vivo has introduced its V23 series in India, with a focus on design, selfie camera, and performance. The V23 Pro and V23 come with a colour-changing Fluroite AG glass at the back. However, this is only available on the ‘gold colour’ variant, which takes on a sea-green shade when the light hits the back. Here is a look at the features, specifications, and prices of both phones.

Vivo V23, V23 Pro: Price in India, sale date

The Vivo V23 starts at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM option while the 12GB RAM option costs Rs 34,990. The Vivo V23 Pro starts at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM option and the 12GB RAM option will cost Rs 43,990. The phones will be open for pre-booking from today, January 5, 2022. The Vivo V23 Pro will be made available on January 13, while the V23 will be up for grabs from January 19, 2022.

Vivo is also offering 10 per cent cashback for those who pre-book the phone on its website. But this is only for ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. It is also offering up to six months warranty for any damage and Rs 2500 cashback and up to 70 per cent buyback value in collaboration with Cashify. On Flipkart, the phone will get Rs 3000 instant cashback for those who pre-book the device along with the cashify exchange option and V Shield protection for six months.

Vivo V23, V23 Pro specifications, features

Both phones come in two colour options: Sunshine gold which has the colour-changing glass at the back and Stardust black. Vivo has managed to retain a matte finish at the back and claims the back is finger resistant. Both phones run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The V23 series comes with an ultra-slim design. But there’s no headphone jack or microSD slot on either device. But the company is providing earphones in the box, along with a 3.5mm earphone jack adapter.

The Vivo V23 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM options, with 128GB or 256GB storage respectively. It is also offering the virtual RAM feature where 4GB storage can be used as extended RAM on both phones.

The phone has a 6.44-inch display, full HD+ resolution and this is an AMOLED screen with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 4200 mAh with 44W fast charging. The rear camera is 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera for close-up pictures. The front camera is 50MP + 8MP wide-angle camera. The rear camera comes with a host of modes, including Night Mode, Portrait mode, Pro mode, etc.

Connectivity options are 2.4GHz, 5GH, Bluetooth 5.2, though there is no NFC support. For location services it supports, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and India’s NavIC. Both phones also come with an In-Display fingerprint sensor.

In contrast, the Vivo V23 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display refresh rate is higher at 90 Hz. It also runs the more powerful Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset, though RAM and storage options are the same as the Vivo V23.

The battery is slightly bigger as well at 4300 mAh but with 44W fast charging. The rear camera on the Vivo V23 Pro is a 108MP+8MP+2MP camera. The front camera is the same as the Vivo V23 at 50MP + 8MP front camera. The rest of the specifications are similar to the Vivo V23.