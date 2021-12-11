Vivo V23 5G to launch in India soon? Here’s what we know so far

Vivo is speculated to launch its Vivo V23 5G smartphone in India soon. The device could come with specifications that are similar to the Vivo V21 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year, as per a recent report.

Vivo V23 5G could pack a 6.44-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

The company recently launched the V23e 5G in Thailand. As per a report by GSMArena, the company is speculated to launch multiple variants as part of the lineup in India. These could include a Vivo V23 Pro model as well as the V23e, in addition to the vanilla Vivo V23.

There seem to be conflicting reports about the launch of the Vivo V23 in India. As per a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Vivo V23 series will launch in India at the end of January or in early February next year.

The tipster says that Vivo will launch at least two new devices as part of the Vivo V23 series in India.

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V2130 have received the TKDN certification. The tipster has also shared an image of the same on his Twitter account.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles, the Vivo V23 will be launched along with the Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro in India, in December. The report also states that the Vivo V23 could come with specifications that are similar to the Vivo V21 5G albeit with some added camera features.

If this is indeed true, the Vivo V23 could feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device will likely come with an ‘Extended RAM’ feature that will allow the phone to borrow internal storage to use as RAM.