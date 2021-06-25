Vivo V21e launched in India: Specifications, price

The Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colours variants ( Image source : Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the V21e, in India. The smartphone offers a 32MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity SoC with 8GB of RAM and this is a 5G-ready device. Here is everything you should know.

Vivo V21e 5G: Price

Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz colours variants. You will be able to purchase the smartphone soon via various platforms including the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Bajaj Finserv EMI store, TataCliq and Paytm.

Vivo V21e: Specifications and features

Vivo V21e 5G measures 7.67mm in thickness and weighs 167 grams. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with the Mali G57 GPU.

The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with additional Extended RAM feature. This means the phone will be able to borrow memory from the internal storage for smoother performance during heavy multitasking. The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. Furthermore the smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

Vivo V21e 5G features a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP primary shooter with an f/1.79 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide-camera with f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front caing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device features sensors including ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and e-compass. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well along with support for face unlock.

Vivo V21e 5G is packed with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The company states that the smartphone can be charged from zero to 72 percent in just 30 minutes.