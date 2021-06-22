Vivo V21e India launch set for June 24; to be available via Amazon

The Vivo V21e 5G will make its debut in India on June 24. Ahead of the launch, Amazon has confirmed the smartphone’s design and features. Flipkart has also published a microsite, which confirms that the Vivo V21e will be available for purchase via both the e-commerce platforms. The Vivo V21e 5G India launch event will kick off at 5:00PM on June 24, as per the announcement made by the company.

Vivo V21e 5G price in India, specifications (expected)

Tipster @_the_tech_guy claims that the upcoming Vivo V21e 5G smartphone will cost less than Rs 25,000. His Twitter post says the device will be priced at Rs 24,990, which will be for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device seems to be a toned-down version of the Vivo V21 handset.

The Vivo V21e 5G is already available outside India. So, the specifications of the device could be similar. But, the company is selling the 4G model in Malaysia and India will be getting the 5G variant. The 4G device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and the leaks claim that the Indian variant will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which supports 5G.

The Amazon and Flipkart listings have confirmed that the Vivo V21e 5G will feature a total of three cameras. On the front, there is a single 32MP selfie camera and at the back, the company has added two sensors, including a 64MP primary camera.

The smartphone will launch with an 8GB RAM option (with software extension support of up to 3GB). Vivo will ship a 44W fast charger with the phone. It will go on sale in two distinct colour options.

According to the rumour mill, the Vivo V21e 5G could come with a compact 4,000mAh battery. The handset will sport a punch-hole display design and a sizeable chin at the bottom. Vivo says its new mid-range phone features a “slim and trendy design.”