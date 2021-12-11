Vivo V2140A spotted online ahead of launch: Here’s all we know

Vivo is expected to launch its Vivo V2140A smartphone soon. The smartphone has now been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA, which also reveals the images and specifications of the soon-to-be-released smartphone.

While Vivo has not revealed any information regarding the launch of the Vivo V2140A smartphone, the TENAA and 3C certifications suggest that the smartphone could launch soon.

As per the TENAA listing first spotted by Nashville Chatter, Vivo V2140A is set to be powered by an octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores running at 2.35GHz and four low-performance cores running at 1.8GHz.

As per the listing, the smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Vivo V2140A is expected to come with support for 4G connectivity. Interestingly, there is no information regarding the smartphone packing 5G support, according to the information posted on TENAA.

Vivo V2140A is listed to feature a 6.51-inch HD+(720×1,600 pixels) AMOLED screen. As of now, we do not know whether the smartphone will pack support for a high screen refresh rate.

The device could be launched with Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4,910mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo V2140A could feature a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13MP primary camera along with a secondary 2MP camera. The device is expected to pack a front-facing 8MP selfie camera.

As of now, Vivo has not revealed any details about the upcoming Vivo V2140A, including the device’s name, but the certification suggests that the company may be planning to launch the phone in China in the near future.