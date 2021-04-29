Vivo V21 launched with 44MP OIS front camera: Check specifications, price

Vivo V21 will be available in three colour options - Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White (P.C: Vivo)

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Vivo V21 in India. The Vivo V21 features a 44MP OIS front camera with other features like a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and more. Check out all about the phone here.

The Vivo V21 features a sleek and minimalist design in a 7.29mm thin body. The front of the smartphone packs an E3 AMOLED Display. The rear of the device back comes with AG Matte glass.

Specifications and features

Vivo V21 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device comes with a feature called ‘Extended RAM’ that will allow the phone to borrow an additional 3GB of RAM by using the internal storage for a total memory of 11GB. The device runs Funtouch OS 11.1 that is based on Android 11.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The device comes with features including 4K Video, Ultra-Wide Night mode, Art Portrait Video among others.

V21 features a 44MP front camera with OIS which is combined with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), AI Extreme Night, autofocus, and a dual-LED light sensor. The device comes with Extreme night mode for the front shooter which is said to reduce noise in dark environments by using an AI algorithm.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The device comes with all the sensors that we have come to expect from a modern-day mid-range smartphone including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, E-compass, fingerprint sensor as well as a gyroscope. connectivity options on the device include a hybrid dual SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, 2.4GHz WiFi, GPS, OTG, NFC, among others.

Vivo V21 price and availability

The Vivo V21 is available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 29,990 while the 256GB option will be priced at Rs 32,990. Vivo V21 will be available in three colour options – Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White. The device will be available across mainline retail partners including Flipkart and Vivo India E-store starting May 6, 2021.