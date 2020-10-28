Vivo V20 SE price listed on India retail websites ahead of launch

Vivo V20 SE will be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo V20 SE price has seemingly appeared on a couple of e-commerce websites including that of Reliance Digital and Croma in India. According to the listings, the device will be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. And it will be made available in the Gravity Black colour option. Although the price was spotted both on Croma and Reliance digital websites, it was soon removed from Croma store website.

As of now, the launch date of the phone is yet to be announced. According to earlier reports, the device will be made available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue colour options. Furthermore, the Vivo V20 SE was launched last month in Malaysia in both the aforementioned colour options at Malaysian Ringgit 1,191 (approximately Rs 21,300).

Vivo V20 SE: Specifications

Vivo V20 SE will sport a 6.99-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 skin on top. It will come with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB storage and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Add to that, the phone also flaunts a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, V20 SE will sport a 32MP super night selfie camera.

All of this will be backed by a 4,100mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

In related news, Vivo recently launched its Vivo V20 smartphone in India on October 13 priced at Rs 24,990. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. On the back, it features a 64MP triple rear-camera setup and on the front a single 44MP selfie camera.

