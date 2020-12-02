Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched started at Rs 29,900; will take on OnePlus Nord

Vivo V20 Pro features a dual camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary wide angle sensor for taking selfies. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone, Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. It joins the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE in the country. It is priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone in the category. The device will be made available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI store and multiple offline retail stores.

Online offers include an instant Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions, additional Rs 2,500 off on exchange, V-Shield complete mobile damage protection and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. Offline offers include 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Zest cards. There’s also one-time screen replacement, Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 and a Vivo upgrade plan, which offers 80 percent buyback money guarantee.

Vivo V20 Pro: Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with an Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G networks. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.89 lens paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary wide angle sensor for taking selfies.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd