Vivo V20 launched with 44MP selfie camera, price starts at Rs 24,990

Vivo finally launched the most anticipated Vivo V20 in India today via an online launch event. The smartphone is launched at a price starting at Rs 24,990 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Some of the key highlights of the Vivo V20 are the 44MP selfie camera, 64MP triple camera setup and stunning dual tone design.

Vivo V20 price in India, availability

In India, the Vivo V20 comes in two variants. Even the base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This model is priced at Rs 24,990. The second and the top-end model of the Vivo V20 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 27,990. There’s an expandable storage option available.

The phone comes in three colour options Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata. The phone will go on sale for the first time on October 20. Pre-booking begins today.

Vivo V20 specifications

The Vivo V20 is the successor to the Vivo V19 launched last year. As far as the design is concerned the Vivo V20 looks stunning and feels premium. The phone comes in three gorgeous colours including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata. It is also sleek and easy to use in one hand. The matte glass design looks good and adds to the overall aesthetics of the phone.

Camera has always been one of the key highlights of the V series smartphone. The all-new Vivo V20 comes with triple rear camera setup and a single sensor on the front for selfies. On the rear panel the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP mono camera. For selfies, the phone includes a 44MP eye autofocus camera. The front camera includes dual view video, steadface selfie video, 4k selfie video, multi-style portrait and Super Night Selfie 2.0. The main rear camera comes bundled with super macro, super wide angle, super night mode, motion autofocus and night filters.

The Vivo V20 comes packed with a big 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400x1800p, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with expandable storage option, 4000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 software.

