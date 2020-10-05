Vivo V20 coming to India on October 13: Everything we know so far

Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED dull HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has announced that it will be launching its V20 smartphone on October 13 in India. Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite for the device, which claims that the device will be the slimmest smartphone in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price bracket that has been launched in 2020. The Vivo V20 comes with 7.38mm of thickness and 171 grams of weight. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the V20 Pro and V20 SE smartphones at the event too.

The company has not revealed much about the smartphone in the country. However, it has already listed the smartphone on its global website, where it has listed all of the specifications of the phone.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED dull HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The device will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 11 skin on top. For security, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features a 44MP sensor located inside of the waterdrop style notch to take selfies. The camera comes with support for Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Eye Autofocus, Object Autofocus, Super Wide Angle Night Mode, Ultra Stable Video, Art Portrait video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait.

