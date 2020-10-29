scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls

Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched in India

The latest Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color is priced at Rs 24,990, whereas the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition will cost you Rs 9,999.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2020 9:28:51 pm
Vivo V20, Vivo V20 colour, Vivo V20 launch, Vivo V20 price in india, Vivo V20 specs, Realme C15, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, Realme C15 price in india, Realme C15 specsVivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched in India

The Vivo V20 was recently launched in India and now, the device is available in a new color. The latest Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color is priced at Rs 24,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is already up for sale via retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and Flipkart. Apart from Vivo, Realme also launched a new Qualcomm Edition of the Realme C15 smartphone. It will cost you Rs 9,999, which is the price for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is currently available with Rs 500 discount offer, so you can get it for Rs 9,499. The device will go on sale starting today via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other stores. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specifications of both the phones.

Vivo V20 specifications

The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support. You are allowed to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The setup also consists of a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition specifications

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition ships with Android 10-based Realme UI and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is backed with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB storage. The internal storage is expandable by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition packs a 13MP primary rear sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 retro lens.

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

For selfies, you get an 8MP camera sensor at the front, housed in the notch. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the rear. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro price in india, iPhone 12 Pro features, iPhone 12 Pro specifications, iPhone 12 Pro first look,
Apple iPhone 12 Pro first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement