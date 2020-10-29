Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color, Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition launched in India

The Vivo V20 was recently launched in India and now, the device is available in a new color. The latest Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata color is priced at Rs 24,990, which is for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is already up for sale via retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and Flipkart. Apart from Vivo, Realme also launched a new Qualcomm Edition of the Realme C15 smartphone. It will cost you Rs 9,999, which is the price for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is currently available with Rs 500 discount offer, so you can get it for Rs 9,499. The device will go on sale starting today via Flipkart, Realme.com, and other stores. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specifications of both the phones.

Vivo V20 specifications

The Vivo V20 runs Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11. It sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support. You are allowed to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The setup also consists of a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front is a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition specifications

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition ships with Android 10-based Realme UI and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is backed with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB storage. The internal storage is expandable by up to 256GB using a microSD card. The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition packs a 13MP primary rear sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 retro lens.

For selfies, you get an 8MP camera sensor at the front, housed in the notch. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the rear. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.