Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launch LIVE Updates: Timings, how to watch the launch events (Express photo: Mohammad Faisal) Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launch LIVE Updates: Timings, how to watch the launch events (Express photo: Mohammad Faisal)

Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Honor 9X Pro launch LIVE Updates: Smartphone manufacturers have started launching new products in the country. Last week Xiaomi launched the most awaited Mi 10 flagship smartphone in India followed by Realme that launched the new Narzo series in India on Monday. Today, Vivo and Honor are set to launch Vivo V19 and Honor 9X Pro respectively in India while Poco F2 Pro will be announced globally.

Vivo hasn’t revealed too many details about the Vivo V19 yet. The company has just confirmed the dual punch hole camera setup on the front and three sensors at the back. Similar to all other V series phones this one too is said to be focused on cameras. The company is yet to reveal the specifications. Both Vivo and Honor will reveal the pricing of the V19 and 9X Pro later in the day. The Poco F2 Pro launch event will begin at 8pm GMT that is around 1:30 AM on May 13.

Poco is yet to reveal the specifications of the Poco F2 Pro but the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will be ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Some reports suggest that the Poco F2 Pro will be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro that is currently available in China.