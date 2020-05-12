Vivo V19 launched in India; price starts at Rs 27,990: Full details inside

Vivo V19 launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 27,990 (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Vivo V19 launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 27,990 (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Vivo has launched its V19 smartphone in India today. The smartphone comes in two variants — the base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the top-end model includes 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The pricing of the Vivo V19 Pro in India starts at Rs 27,990 and goes up to Rs 31,990.

Similar to all other Vivo V-series smartphones the key highlight of the V19 is its camera. The smartphone includes a 48MP AI quad rear camera setup and 32MP+ 8MP Dual front cameras.

Vivo claims that the 32MP primary selfie camera is capable of capturing clear and detailed selfies in all lighting conditions while the 8MP super wide-angle secondary camera broadens your “selfie perspective by 25.6 degrees with a built-in AI algorithm that can independently correct wide-angle distortion between foreground and background for authentic and dazzling shots.” The ultra-wide selfie camera is capable of capturing detailed shots in all lighting conditions. The phone also includes Super Night Mode on the front.

As far as the rear cameras are concerned, Vivo claims that they are equally good. On the rear panel, the phone includes 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP bokeh camera. The phone includes a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, Ultra Stable Video Mode — available in both normal as well as in Super Wide Angle mode.

Vivo V19 launched in India (Image: Sneha Saha/Express photo) Vivo V19 launched in India (Image: Sneha Saha/Express photo)

The smartphone includes a 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Vivo claims that the screen supports HDR 10 standard and the Dual iView display helps users optimize the viewing experience. The phone includes Corning Gorilla Glass 6 support on the front and 3D curved design on the sides which Vivo claims allow users to hold and use the phone in one hand easily.

The V19 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It also sports In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology. The V19 includes a 4,500mAh battery with 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology that charges from 0 per cent to 70 per cent in just 40 minutes, the company claims. The phone features the latest innovative Copper Tube Liquid Cooling Technology.

The Vivo V19 will be available in two colour options – Piano Black and Mystic Silver. The phone will go on sale on May 15 across vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd