Vivo V17 with punch hole display, quad cameras to launch in India on Dec 9

Vivo V17 with a punch-hole display and diamond-shaped rear camera module could launch in India on December 9. Vivo has sent out invites for an event on this date for the launch of a new V-Series Vivo smartphone, which reveals the outline of a smartphone with a punch-hole camera on the top right of the screen.

Though the invite does not reveal the name of the phone, it is likely that the V17 could be unveiled since it was recently launched in Russia but it will come to India with a small difference. According to a 91Mobiles report, Vivo is looking to bring V17 with a punch-hole display in India instead of a waterdrop notch design that has been announced for the Russian market.

The report added that the smartphone could launch at a price of Rs 22,000. Except for the punch-hole design, the rest of the specifications will likely remain the same as the Russia variant, which comes with four back cameras, Snapdragon 665 processor, and 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo V17 in Russia sports a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 4,500mAh one with support for fast charging. For authentication, Vivi V17 uses an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V17 gets four cameras at the back aligned in a diamond-shaped module, which stands out. The four cameras include a 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32MP, which will likely be included in the punch-hole in the India variant. Vivo V17 runs the company’s own Funtouch OS 9.2, which is based on Android 9 Pie.