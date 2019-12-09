Vivo V17 with 48MP quad camera, punch-hole display launched: Price, specifications

Vivo V17 with 48MP quad camera, punch-hole display launched in India: Here are details on price, specifications and sale offers. (Image source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Vivo V17 with 48MP quad camera, punch-hole display launched in India: Here are details on price, specifications and sale offers. (Image source: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Vivo V17, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone with focus on the camera has just been announced for the Indian market. Vivo V17 is a slightly more affordable version of the earlier V17 Pro, which had a similar camera setup at the back. The new phone will go on sale starting December 17, 2019. The company states that V17 has been manufactured at their Greater Noida facility in India.

Vivo V17: Price in India, sale date

Vivo V17 comes in only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be sold in two colours: Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. The price of the Vivo V17 is Rs 22,990. Pre-orders are open from today in offline stores and on vivo’s own estore. The official sale starts December 17, 2019. It will also be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm mall, Tatacliq and the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo has announced a slew of offers on the purchase of vivo V17, which come with cashback and data benefit. For offline buyers, vivo V17 will come with 5 per cent cashback for those using the HDFC Bank Credit Card for regular transactions or using the credit/debit card for EMI transactions.

There’s also 5 per cent cashback with ICICI Band Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as for Axis Bank and for IDFC First Bank & HDBFS paper finance on down payment schemes. All these offers are valid till December 31, 2019. Data benefits for those buying offline will come from Reliance Jio, which will be worth Rs 12,000.

For online customers, there is 5 per cent cashback on prepaid offers, No Cost EMI up to 12 months and the Jio offer of Rs 12,000 data benefits also continues.

Vivo V17 sports four cameras at the back. (Image source: Sneha Saha/ Vivo V17 sports four cameras at the back. (Image source: Sneha Saha/ Indian Express

Vivo V17: Specifications

Vivo V17 sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution display, which is an SAMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo V17 has a punch hole display on the front. The company claims the screen can filter out 42 per cent of blue light and comes with anti-flicker technology to protect eyes in the dark. It comes with Schott Xensation UP display protection on top.

Like the vivo V17 Pro, this phone continues to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. We have also seen this processor on older devices like Redmi Note 7 Pro. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery, which comes with the company’s own Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology, though vivo has not specified how quickly it recharges the phone. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and has Type-C USB port at the bottom for charging.

The camera on the vivo V17 continues with the quad or four sensor setup at the back. The main camera is 48MP, then there’s an 8MP super-wide angle camera, followed by a 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Other camera features are noise reduction, Super Night for low-light photography, and the phone uses the company’s own portrait algorithm. The front camera is 32MP.

The device also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, which features a 3P lens supported by vivo’s intelligent algorithm. On the software front, it also comes with an optimised Game mode, and runs Android Pie 9 based on the company’s own FunTouch OS 9.2 on top. Dimensions of the vivo V17 are 159.01×74.17×8.54mm and it weighs 176 grams.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd