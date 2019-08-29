Vivo V17 Pro with quad cameras leaks in live images, India launch soon?

The second half of 2019 seems to be the year of mid-range smartphones with quad-camera setup, and looks like Vivo is also joining the race. Live images of Vivo V17 Pro, the next premium mid-range smartphone, have made their way to the internet.

The Vivo V17 Pro is the successor to the Vivo V15 Pro and it is expected to launch in India soon. While not much is known about the device, but we do know that it will have a quad-rear camera setup and two colour variants — Sky Blue and Dark Blue.

The image also shows the phone carrying a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left edge as well as a power button and volume rockers on the right side. The camera sensors are stacked vertically aligned to the centre of the back and interestingly the LED flash sits right in the middle of a camera array with two camera sensors above and two sensors below it.

Since the fingerprint sensor is missing on the back, we can assume there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. Given the Vivo V15 Pro came with a pop-up selfie camera, V17 Pro might also carry a similar mechanism.

Earlier, Vivo V17 Pro was teased in an Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss promo video featuring Salman Khan, who was holding the phone. In the promo video, only the bottom portion of the smartphone’s back panel was visible.

To recall, Vivo V17 Pro’s predecessor V15 Pro was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 28,990, which received a recent price cut making the effective price of the phone to be Rs 23,990. The device features a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo V15 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera at the back and it is backed by a 3,700mAh battery. Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9. 0 Pie.