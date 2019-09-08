Vivo V17 Pro key specifications, renders leaked ahead of launch

Toggle Menu Sections
Vivo V17 Pro official renders and specifications have been leaked online. It is reported to feature Snapdragon 675 processor, 32MP dual popup camera, 48MP quad rear camera setup, 4,100mAh battery.

Vivo V17 Pro reportedly features Snapdragon 675, 32MP dual popup camera, 48MP quad-rear cameras. (Image source: WinFuture)

Last month live images of Vivo V17 Pro were leaked making it clear that Vivo is joining the quad-rear camera race with Realme and Redmi. Now, the phone has not only been spotted in a leaked promo video but its official renders and specs have also leaked online.

The video shared by @bang_gogo_ on Twitter reveals a bunch of details about the design and features of the device including 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera that can take a super wide-angle selfie, and the primary 48MP camera sensor on the back that comes with a Super Night mode.

The render images and specifications of the Vivo V17 Pro are shared by WinFuture, which is known for reliable leaks. The images show a similar design as we’ve seen before and this time we can have a good look at the dual-popup selfie camera.

Vivo V17 Pro is reportedly powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. (Image source: WinFuture)

As per the report, the Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full-screen Super AMOLED screen with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1080×2440 pixels resolution, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual-popup selfie camera carries a 32MP wide-angle lens clubbed with a 2MP depth sensor.

The report also lists the primary sensor on the back a 48MP lens, as we’ve seen in the leaked video promo. Other camera sensors on the quad-camera setup include an ultrawide-angle shooter, and two 2MP sensors, one of which could be a depth sensor. The report mentions that the phone does not have a telephoto lens, so the last lens could be a macro lens, as we’ve seen on the Realme 5 series.

Reportedly, the Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is powered by a 4,100mAh unit.

