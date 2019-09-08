Vivo V17 Pro key specifications, renders leaked ahead of launch

Last month live images of Vivo V17 Pro were leaked making it clear that Vivo is joining the quad-rear camera race with Realme and Redmi. Now, the phone has not only been spotted in a leaked promo video but its official renders and specs have also leaked online.

The video shared by @bang_gogo_ on Twitter reveals a bunch of details about the design and features of the device including 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera that can take a super wide-angle selfie, and the primary 48MP camera sensor on the back that comes with a Super Night mode.

The render images and specifications of the Vivo V17 Pro are shared by WinFuture, which is known for reliable leaks. The images show a similar design as we’ve seen before and this time we can have a good look at the dual-popup selfie camera.

As per the report, the Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full-screen Super AMOLED screen with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1080×2440 pixels resolution, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual-popup selfie camera carries a 32MP wide-angle lens clubbed with a 2MP depth sensor.

The report also lists the primary sensor on the back a 48MP lens, as we’ve seen in the leaked video promo. Other camera sensors on the quad-camera setup include an ultrawide-angle shooter, and two 2MP sensors, one of which could be a depth sensor. The report mentions that the phone does not have a telephoto lens, so the last lens could be a macro lens, as we’ve seen on the Realme 5 series.

Reportedly, the Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is powered by a 4,100mAh unit.