Vivo V17 Pro with 48MP quad-rear camera, dual pop-up selfie camera launched for Rs 29,990

Vivo today launched the Vivo V17 Pro– its first smartphone with a total of six camera sensors. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is available in two colours– Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean.

Its highlights include the quad-rear camera setup, dual pop-up selfie cameras, and a Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo V17 Pro pre-bookings will start on September 20, while the sale will be held on September 27. The phone will be available on Vivo’s e-store, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

The Vivo V17 Pro sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.65 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has Schott Xensation UP protection on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 at the back glass panel.

The E3 OLED panel offers 500 nits of brightness and it is TUV Rhineland certified. Vivo says the display of Vivo V17 Pro filters out 61 per cent blue light and provides added protection for eyes in the dark with its low brightness anti-flicker technology.

The quad-rear camera setup of the Vivo V17 Pro includes a primary 48MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX582 sensor with a pixel size of 0.8 micron, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, an 8MP (f/2.2) AI ultrawide angle lens with 120-degree of field of view, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens.

The camera UI is customisable and comes with a Night mode and a Super Macro mode as well. The front pop-up camera module carries a 32MP (f/2.0) sensor clubbed with an ultrawide 8MP (f/2.2) sensor. The front also carries a Moonlight Glow flash.

The Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is backed by 4,100mAh battery with support for Vivo’s 18W Dual-Engine fast charging. The Vivo V17 Pro sports a Type-C connector and retains the 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo claims it can unlock the device within 0.37 seconds when the screen is on. The face-unlock feature on the device can work in conjunction with the fingerprint scanner.