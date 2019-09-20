Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Live Updates: 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

VIVO V17 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Vivo V17 Pro will launch in India today at an event in New Delhi, which starts at 12 pm. The phone gets a 48MP AI quad-camera sensor and dual pop-up selfie cameras. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo V17 Pro is listed on Vivo’s India website as well as Flipkart. Vivo V17 Pro India launch event starts at 12 pm IST and will also be livestreamed via the company’s YouTube page.

The quad-camera system is clearly the highlight of Vivo V17 Pro and it sports a combination of a 48MP primary lens along with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, 2MP depth camera, and a 13MP Telephoto lens. It gets 32MP dual cameras on the front, placed in a pop-up mechanism.