Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Live Updates: 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

VIVO V17 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Vivo V17 Pro will launch in India today at an event in New Delhi, which starts at 12 pm. The phone gets a 48MP AI quad-camera sensor and dual pop-up selfie cameras. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo V17 Pro is listed on Vivo’s India website as well as Flipkart. Vivo V17 Pro India launch event starts at 12 pm IST and will also be livestreamed via the company’s YouTube page.
The quad-camera system is clearly the highlight of Vivo V17 Pro and it sports a combination of a 48MP primary lens along with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, 2MP depth camera, and a 13MP Telephoto lens. It gets 32MP dual cameras on the front, placed in a pop-up mechanism.
Vivo V17 Pro India launch: Specifications we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro is said to feature a 6.44-inch full-screen Super AMOLED screen with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2440 pixels resolution. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery could be a 4,100mAh one.