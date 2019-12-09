Vivo V17 with the hole-punch camera to launch in India today: Here’s how to watch it live

Vivo’s latest V17 comes with a hole-punch camera and a 4500mAh battery. Vivo’s latest V17 comes with a hole-punch camera and a 4500mAh battery.

Vivo, which made its name by selling mid-range smartphones, will launch its V17 in India today. The phone will launch at an event in New Delhi at 12 pm. During the launch event, we may get to hear more about the smartphone, including its price and availability. The Vivo V17 will take on the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT, two of the most popular smartphones in the mid-range segment in India.

In case you are interested in the Vivo V17, here’s how you can watch the live unveiling of the smartphone.

Watch it on YouTube

Vivo will live stream the entire launch event on YouTube. This is probably the easiest way to catch the launch of the Vivo V17. Just go to Vivo India’s official channel on YouTube.

Watch it on Facebook, Twitter

Vivo is providing a live stream of the event on Facebook and Twitter. To watch the live launch event, simply visit Vivo India’s official Facebook page at 12 pm and tune into the live streaming. You can also watch the live launch of the Vivo V17 on Twitter. The Vivo Twitter feed is available at Twitter.com/Vivo_India.

Vivo V17: Expected specifications

Vivo hasn’t fully revealed the specs of the V17 yet, but we already know a lot about the upcoming device. Going by the looks, Vivo V17 will feature a new “hole-punch” design on the front-facing camera that allows for thinner bezels. The company has already confirmed the phone will feature a 32MP front-facing camera with ‘Super Night Mode’ for selfies.

Flip the phone, and you will notice four cameras housed in a rectangle-shaped module. The main camera is set to be 48MP, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP camera sensors. The device will feature a 6.44-inch display, a Snapdragon 675 processor, and a 4500mAh battery.

