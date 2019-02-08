Vivo V15 Pro to launch on February 20, will sport a 32MP pop-up selfie camera

Vivo has announced on its official Twitter handle that it will be launching the Vivo V15 Pro on February 20 in India. This will be the company’s second device to feature a pop-up selfie camera along with a full-screen display. Additionally, the company mentioned in its tweet that the V15 Pro will sport a 32MP selfie camera.

To recall, the first smartphone to feature the pop-up front camera module was the Vivo Nex, which the company brought over to India back in July of last year. Vivo Nex featured an 8MP selfie camera.

Vivo hasn’t announced the specifications of the 32MP camera sensor it will be using in the upcoming V15 Pro. However, various reports point to the fact, that it might be the recently launched Samsung GD1 32MP image sensor. This sensor is small, power efficient and comes with support for HDR and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

All attention on the world’s first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/H1qpyeZ116 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 7, 2019

In a recent interview, a Vivo executive told IANS, that the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro will be priced at Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. This is a much lower price than the Vivo Nex, which made its debut in India at a price of Rs 39,990.

While not much is known about the Vivo V15 Pro, previous reports and leaks reveal that it could come with decent specifications. Expect the Vivo V15 Pro to rival Nokia 8.1 and Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) when it launches later this month.