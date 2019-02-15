Vivo V15 Pro live images shared ahead of Feb 20 launch; device will be Flipkart exclusive

Vivo V15 Pro is due to launch on February 20 in India, and ahead of this the phone’s live images have been shared online by a Malaysian tech website. Vivo V15 Pro is supposed to come with a 32MP front camera with the pop-up mechanism, which slides up. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in India, and a listing page is already live on the e-commerce platform.

According to the images shared by soyacincau, which has posted photos of the Vivo V15 Pro in Topaz Blue, the device has a reflective effect at the back, which has become very common in smartphones in 2019. The phone also has a triple camera, according to the report, and this is arranged vertically. Vivo’s own teasers have confirmed this as well. The camera bump at the back is aligned with the pop-up selfie camera, notes the report.

The report also points out the Vivo V15 Pro has a microUSB port for charging instead of the Type-C USB port that one would expect on a 2019 phone. The phone also has a headphone jack at the top. Vivo has itself confirmed that the phone will come with a 32MP front camera.

The Flipkart listing page puts focus on the pop-up selfie camera, which will be 32MP. The last Vivo phone that launched with the pop-up selfie camera was the Vivo Nex in India, which had an 8MP camera at the front.

The triple camera at the back will consist of a 48MP main sensor, which has also been confirmed on the Flipkart landing page. Vivo is likely to use a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensor as well at the back, though this is not mentioned.

Vivo V15 Pro will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to the details mentioned on the Flipkart page. Vivo had earlier introduced this kind of a sensor with its Nex smartphone.

Earlier leaks have claimed the Vivo V15 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will have a 6.39-inch full HD+ display and a 3700 mAh battery on board. The price could be under Rs 30,000.