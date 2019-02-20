Vivo V15 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: Tune in at 12PM to follow all the latest updates

Vivo V15 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch LIVE Updates: Vivo will launch its new V15 Pro in India today. This is the company’s latest smartphone with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The buzz around the Vivo V15 Pro is pretty high, given the fact that it will be the first smartphone in its segment to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

A lot has been said and written about the Vivo V15 Pro in the past few weeks. Many believe the mid-premium smartphone will feature a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED notchless display, a Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it will get a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the back. The setup consists of a 48MP sensor quad-pixel sensor, an 8MP super-wide angle camera and a third 5MP camera.

Speaking of its price, the phone is rumoured to cost in the vicinity of Rs 30,000. The V15 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart.