Vivo V15 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Vivo V15 Pro India Launch Event Live Stream: Vivo V15 Pro with a pop-up front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor will launch in India on February 20, which is tomorrow. The company has already sent out invites for the launch event, which starts at 12:00 PM IST. Vivo will also host a livestream for the event.

Vivo V15 teaser was spotted on Flipkart recently, suggesting the phone will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform in India. Prior to official debut, full specifications, as well as the price of the V15 Pro, were leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal in a tweet. Here is a look in detail the India timings, how to watch livetsream:

Vivo V15 Pro India launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Vivo V15 Pro India launch event will start at 12:00 PM. It will be streamed live on Vivo India’s YouTube channel. In addition, Vivo will also put out live updates on its official Twitter handle as well as Facebook page.

Vivo V15 Pro India launch: Expected price and specifications

An official teaser image reveals the phone will have triple rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor as well as a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

As for the pricing, a Vivo executive told news agency IANS that the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro will be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. This is a much lower price than the Vivo Nex, which launched at a price of Rs 39,990 and comes with full display without a notch, motorised 8MP selfie camera, and dual rear cameras.

Vivo has already confirmed that V15 Pro will have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Reports suggest the company will be using the recently launched Samsung GD1 32MP image sensor for the front camera, which comes with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for better and more stable videos.

It will have triple rear cameras at the back with a 48MP primary camera with 12MP quad pixel sensor that works via pixel binning (combination of data from four pixels into one). The secondary back camera will be 8MP super wide-angle lens and a third 5MP camera.