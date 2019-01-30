Vivo V15 Pro expected to launch in India on Feb 20: All we know so far

Vivo V15 Pro with triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera could launch in India soon. The phone was previously leaked in transparent cases by a Twitter user. Vivo has sent out ‘block your date’ media invites for an event on February 20.

Though the invite does not mention the name of the device, it has the outline of a phone’s top part with pop-up selfie camera, suggesting V15 Pro will launch in India on February 20. Let us take a look at everything we know about Vivo V15 Pro.

Twitter user I_Leak_VN posted pictures of transparent phone cases, claimed to be of Vivo V15 Pro. The phone case appears to have a cut out on top for the pop-up selfie camera. The cut out at the back suggests the phone will have a triple rear camera setup.

It looks like the Vivo V15 Pro will have a 3.5mm headset jack. The case renders do not seem to have a cut out for a fingerprint sensor, suggesting the phone will sport a fingerprint sensor, though there is no official confirmation. The official invite does not reveal much.

Vivo V15 Pro will succeed the V11 Pro that was launched in India in September last year at a price of Rs 25,990. The phone has 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 25MP selfie camera, and a waterdrop notch. Vivo V11 Pro is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Vivo recently showcased its APEX 2019 concept smartphone features a full-display, in-display fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB RAM, and 5G connectivity. There are no physical buttons or ports on the Apex 2019. Instead, the phone utilizes the capacitive touch and pressure sensitive buttons on the side.