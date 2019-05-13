Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM model, Vivo V15 Aqua Blue colour variant launched in India

Vivo is expanding the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo V15 smartphone lineup by adding a storage model to the Pro variant and a colour option to the non-Pro variant. The company has announced an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Vivo V15 Pro and an Aqua Blue model for the Vivo V15.

The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB will be priced at Rs 29,990, whereas the Vivo V15 Aqua Blue will be priced at Rs 21,990. The Pro variant will now be available in both 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options whereas the V15 (6GB/64GB) will now be available in new Aqua Blue and the existing Frozen Black colour options.

Vivo launched the V15 Pro and Vivo V15 smartphones in India in February. It had launched the Vivo V15 Pro in a single storage model of 6GB/128GB for a price of Rs 28,990. The Vivo V15 was launched for Rs 23,990 and it received a price cut to come down to Rs 21,990.

The launch offers on the newly launched Vivo V15 Pro 8GB version and Vivo V15 Aqua Blue include up to 12 months of no cost EMI options and up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The new additions are available to buy at the retail stores as well as on major e-commerce portals.

To recap, the Vivo V15 Pro features 6.39-inch Ultra FullView FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor backed by 3,700mAh battery with support for Dual-Engine fast charge technology of Vivo. The phone features a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 5MP. On the front. the device has a 32MP popup selfie camera.

The Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch Ultra FullView FHD+ Incell display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Hekio P70 processor backed by 4,000mAh battery with support for Dual-Engine fast charging. The phone features a triple rear camera setup of 12MP + 8MP + 5MP. On the front. the device has a 32MP popup selfie camera.