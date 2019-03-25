Toggle Menu Sections
Vivo V15 pre-booking starts today: Specifications, price, offers and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/vivo-v15-pre-booking-today-specifications-price-offers-5641127/

Vivo V15 pre-booking starts today: Specifications, price, offers and more

Vivo V15, which was launched a weak ago in India, is now open for pre-booking starting today. The first sale of the device will commence on April 1, 2019.

vivo v15, vivo v15 price, vivo v15 pre booking, vivo v15 features, vivo v15 specs, vivo v15 specifications, vivo v15 32mp selfie camera, vivo v15 popup selfie camera, vivo v15 32mp popup selfie, vivo v15 offers, vivo v15 launch offers, vivo v15 sale
Vivo launched the Vivo V15 smartphone in India at Rs 23,990. (Image source: Vivo)

Vivo V15 smartphone with 32MP popup selfie camera was launched in India last weak for a price of Rs 23,990. The pre-booking of the device has started on the official Vivo website as well as on online sales channel Amazon and Flipkart.

Both Amazon and Flipkart notify that the device will be released on April 1, 2019. Vivo V15 will also be available to buy from Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ as well as from Vivo’s offline stores. The device is available in two colours– Frozen Black and Glamour Red. The Royal Blue colour is currently not available.

Vivo V15 launch offers

Vivo V15 comes with website-specific discount offers like 5 per cent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank Credit Card on Flipkart and 5 per cent cashback on SBI Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMIs on Vivo’s website.

As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail exchange offers and 12 months no-cost EMI on the purchase of Vivo V15. Upgrading from an older Vivo device will be eligible for an extra Rs 3,000 on exchange value.

Advertising

Vivo V15 specifications and features

Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ FullView display with 1080 X 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Pro variant, Vivo V15 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The battery on Vivo V15 is 4,000mAh that also supports Vivo’s Dual-Engine fast charging.

Also read | Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro launched in China: Price, specifications

Vivo V15 runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The front camera on the device is a 32MP popup selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The triple rear camera setup on the device carries 12MP sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Motorola One Vision render reveals punch-hole display, 48MP dual-rear camera
2 Honor 8X now getting Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 in India: Report
3 Apple iPhone 11 to support reverse wireless charging: Report