Vivo V15 pre-booking starts today: Specifications, price, offers and more

Vivo V15 smartphone with 32MP popup selfie camera was launched in India last weak for a price of Rs 23,990. The pre-booking of the device has started on the official Vivo website as well as on online sales channel Amazon and Flipkart.

Both Amazon and Flipkart notify that the device will be released on April 1, 2019. Vivo V15 will also be available to buy from Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ as well as from Vivo’s offline stores. The device is available in two colours– Frozen Black and Glamour Red. The Royal Blue colour is currently not available.

Vivo V15 launch offers

Vivo V15 comes with website-specific discount offers like 5 per cent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank Credit Card on Flipkart and 5 per cent cashback on SBI Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMIs on Vivo’s website.

As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail exchange offers and 12 months no-cost EMI on the purchase of Vivo V15. Upgrading from an older Vivo device will be eligible for an extra Rs 3,000 on exchange value.

Vivo V15 specifications and features

Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ FullView display with 1080 X 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Pro variant, Vivo V15 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by 2.1GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The battery on Vivo V15 is 4,000mAh that also supports Vivo’s Dual-Engine fast charging.

Vivo V15 runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The front camera on the device is a 32MP popup selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The triple rear camera setup on the device carries 12MP sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.