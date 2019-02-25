Vivo V15 to launch in India on February 25, specifications and price leaked: Report

Vivo had launched the Vivo V15 Pro a few days ago, and now a new report suggests that Vivo V15 is going to launch in India soon. According to 91Mobiles, Vivo is launching the stripped down version of Vivo V15 Pro — that is Vivo V15 — in India on February 25, 2019.

According to the report, the smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs 22,000 to Rs 25,000. It is worth mentioning that Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990 in India for the lone 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Vivo V15 leaked specifications

As per the report, Vivo V15 will have a 6.39-inch LCD Display panel in place of AMOLED panel seen on Vivo V15 Pro. The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run Android 9 Pie based FunTouch OS.

The report claims that Vivo V15 will sport a triple camera setup at the back like the Vivo V15 Pro but it will not have a 48MP sensor. Instead, the device will sport a 24MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Vivo V15 is tipped to have a 32MP pop-up selfie camera just like the Pro variant, which has been aligned to the position of triple camera strip at the back. The battery inside Vivo V15 phone is expected to be 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging.