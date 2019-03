Days after Vivo launched the Vivo V15 Pro in India, the Chinese company unveiled the Vivo V15 with a 32MP popup selfie camera in Thailand and Malaysia markets. Not just the design of the smartphone is identical to the Pro version but most of the specifications of the two devices also match, barring a few.

While Vivo V15 Pro was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the latter is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor and the fingerprint sensor sits on the back.

Vivo V15: Price, release date

In Thailand, the price of the device is set at THB (Thai Baht) 10,999 (approx Rs 24,500). The device has been launched with only one storage model, that is, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Expect the India launch to Vivo V15 to happen soon. Vivo V15 Pro was launched in India last week with a price tag of Rs 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant.

Vivo V15 is available in Topaz Blue and Glamour Red colour options with gradient texture in the two countries. While the devices have been launched, its availability has not been announced in Thailand and Malaysia yet.

Vivo V15: Specifications, features

Vivo V15 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 1080 X 2340 resolution, 91.64 per cent screen to body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Vivo V15 sports a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front facing camera also pop-ups for face unlock. At the back, the device has a triple-camera setup of 12MP (f/1.78) primary sensor coupled with a secondary 8MP (f/2.2) lens and another 5MP (f/2.4) sensor.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports dual-engine fast charging. Vivo V15 runs Android 9 Pie based Funtouch OS 9. There is a rear-fingerprint sensor on the device and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.