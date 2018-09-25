Vivo V11 launched in India: Price starts at 22,990, sale from September 27 on Flipkart

Vivo V11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Vivo V11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone with its Halo FullView display, Vivo V11 in India. The device comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, a dual camera setup, and a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It will be made available in India starting September 27 via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and the company’s offline partners. The device will carry the Made in India tag and is priced at Rs 22,990.

Vivo V11 will be available in two colour variants – Starry Night Black and Nebula Purple. In terms of launch offers, the company is offering a flat five per cent cashback to Capital First users, Rs 2,000 cashback to HDFC bank credit/debit card users, Rs 2,000 cashback to offline users purchasing with Paytm Mall QR code. The company is also offering users a buyback guarantee after six to eight months of usage, a free one-time screen replacement for six months, and no-cost EMI options.

Reliance Jio users will get instant benefits worth Rs 4,050 on recharge of Rs 198, coupons worth Rs 2,100 for Myntra, Paytm, and Swiggy. Additionally, they will get Jio vouchers worth Rs 1,950 in terms of Rs 50 vouchers, and Jio Platinum device security for device theft and malware protection.

Vodafone Idea postpaid users will be eligible to get an insurance for the device covering liquid and physical damage for only Rs 499, and 600GB of 4G/3G data. Vodafone Idea pre-paid users will get 820GB 3G/4G data.

Vivo V11 sports a 6.3-inch Halo FullView display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 4.5 skin on top.

Vivo V11 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary camera sensor paired with a 5MP secondary camera sensor. On the front, the device features a 25MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

