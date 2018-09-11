Vivo V11 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanner goes on sale in India tonight

Vivo V11 Pro will be available in a couple of colour options like Starry night and Dazzling Gold. Vivo V11 Pro will be available in a couple of colour options like Starry night and Dazzling Gold.

Vivo V11 Pro will go on sale in India starting tonight, September 11 at 11:59 PM. The handset will be up for grabs via Vivo Official E-Store, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart and Paytm Mall and all Vivo offline stores across the country. The V11 Pro will be available in a couple of colour options like Starry night and Dazzling Gold.

HDFC credit and debit card customers can avail flat Rs 2,000 cashback. Customers can also benefit from flat 5 per cent cashback with Capital First. Paytm Mall customers can avail flat Rs 2,000 cashback in terms of Paytm points. Other benefits include up to Rs 2,000 discount on exchange. It offers one-time screen replacement in the event of screen damage for first 6 months.

Interested customers can opt for no-cost EMI up to 12 months on credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finance cards, in addition to a buyback guarantee after 6 to 8 months of usage. Furthermore, Jio offers benefits worth Rs 4,050. Idea-Vodafone customers get complimentary liquid and physical damage insurance along with additional data.

Also Read: Vivo V11 Pro review

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels. It measures 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs 156g with the battery. Powering Vivo V11 Pro is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. Inside is 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS on top. It houses 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. Up front is a 25MP front camera for selfies. Vivo V11 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. The phone offers face unlock and in-display fingerprint reader similar to Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd