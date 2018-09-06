Vivo V11 Pro with 6GB RAM launched: Price in India, features and specifications

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density

Vivo V11 Pro with a 25MP selfie camera and a waterdrop notch has officially launched in the Indian market. Vivo V11 Pro has 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Vivo V9 successor falls under Vivo’s selfie-centric V-series lineup.

Vivo V11 Pro’s price in India is Rs 25,990 and it will be available in two gradient colour combinations – Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. The handset goes on sale starting September 12.

Vivo V11 Pro features and specifications

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density. The handset measures 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs 156g with the battery.

Powering Vivo V11 Pro is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. Inside is 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD slot.

Vivo V11 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of photography, Vivo V11 Pro houses 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. Up front is a 25MP front camera with AI face beautification feature. Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. For security, the handset offers face unlock and in-display fingerprint reader similar to Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex.

Vivo V11 Pro happens to be the third smartphone by the company to offer in-display fingerprint reader. The standard set of connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE, microUSB 2.0, GPS, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and OTG.

