Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Vivo V11 Pro with 6GB RAM launched: Price in India, features and specifications

Vivo V11 Pro price in India is Rs 25,990 and it will be available in two gradient colour combinations - Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. However, the sale starts September 13 on Amazon.

Written by Tanmay Patange | Mumbai | Updated: September 6, 2018 1:19:21 pm
vivo v11 pro, vivo v11 pro price, vivo v11 pro price in india, vivo v11 pro launch, vivo v11 pro india launch, vivo v11 price in india, vivo v11 pro specs, vivo v11 pro features Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density

Vivo V11 Pro with a 25MP selfie camera and a waterdrop notch has officially launched in the Indian market. Vivo V11 Pro has 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Vivo V9 successor falls under Vivo’s selfie-centric V-series lineup.

Vivo V11 Pro’s price in India is Rs 25,990 and it will be available in two gradient colour combinations – Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. The handset goes on sale starting September 12.

Vivo V11 Pro features and specifications

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch and minimum bezels, resulting in 402 ppi pixel density. The handset measures 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs 156g with the battery.

Also read: Vivo V11 Pro India launch Highlights

Powering Vivo V11 Pro is a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. Inside is 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD slot.

Vivo V11 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of photography, Vivo V11 Pro houses 12MP + 5MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. Up front is a 25MP front camera with AI face beautification feature. Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,400mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support. For security, the handset offers face unlock and in-display fingerprint reader similar to Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex.

Vivo V11 Pro happens to be the third smartphone by the company to offer in-display fingerprint reader. The standard set of connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE, microUSB 2.0, GPS, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and OTG.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement