Vivo V11 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, features etc

Vivo V11 Pro India launch tomorrow: Vivo is set to launch its new V11 smartphone in India tomorrow, September 6. The company is hosting a launch event for its new smartphone in Mumbai. The event will commence at 12 pm IST.

Vivo V11 Pro has already been listed on Amazon India with a “Notify Me” button indicating that handset will likely be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. As per the Amazon listing, Vivo V11 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here are the details on how to watch Vivo V11 Pro live steam, timings in India, expected price and other features of the device.

Vivo V11 Pro launch in India: How to watch live stream, timings in India

Vivo V11 Pro launch event is scheduled to begin at 12pm IST on September 6. The company will live stream the event on their official YouTube channel. Interested users can follow Vivo India’s Facebook and Twitter handle as well to get live updates.

Vivo V11 Pro launch in India: Expected price

Vivo V11 Pro has arrived in the Thailand market ahead of its debut in India. As per reports, V11 Pro has been launched for a price of THB 9,999 (around Rs 21,800) in Thailand. Vivo is expected to bring the handset in the Indian market for a price in the Rs 20,000-30,000 range.

Vivo V11 Pro launch in India: Rumoured specifications

Vivo V11 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. As per the Amazon listing, the device will come with a Halo FullView display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor and come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Vivo V11 Pro might include a dedicated microSD slot and have expandable storage support of up to 256GB.

The phone will have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor at the back The dual camera lenses are tipped to have AI scene recognition feature. Up front, the phone is expected to carry a 25MP camera with AI feature and face unlock support. In terms of battery capacity, Vivo V11 Pro is said to pack a 3,400mAh battery and come with “dual-engine” fast charging support.

