Vivo V11 Pro India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Vivo V11 Pro India launch is set for September 6, which is today. The company is hosting the launch event in Mumbai from 12 PM IST. The phone is listed on Amazon India, suggesting it will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. Those interested can click on ‘Notify me’ icon to get notified when the phone becomes available. Vivo will also livestream the Vivo V11 Pro India launch event via their official YouTube channel. Users can also follow Vivo India’s Facebook page as well as Twitter handle for updates.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India is expected to be close to Rs 25,000. The phone has already been unveiled in Thailand for a price of THB 9,999, which is approximately Rs 21,800 on conversion. The phone sports a waterdrop notch design that we saw on Oppo F9 Pro, and has in-display fingerprint sensor. Follow our blog for live updates from Vivo V11 Pro India launch event: