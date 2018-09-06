Vivo V11 Pro India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Vivo V11 Pro India launch is set for September 6, which is today. The company is hosting the launch event in Mumbai from 12 PM IST. The phone is listed on Amazon India, suggesting it will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. Those interested can click on ‘Notify me’ icon to get notified when the phone becomes available. Vivo will also livestream the Vivo V11 Pro India launch event via their official YouTube channel. Users can also follow Vivo India’s Facebook page as well as Twitter handle for updates.
Vivo V11 Pro price in India is expected to be close to Rs 25,000. The phone has already been unveiled in Thailand for a price of THB 9,999, which is approximately Rs 21,800 on conversion. The phone sports a waterdrop notch design that we saw on Oppo F9 Pro, and has in-display fingerprint sensor. Follow our blog for live updates from Vivo V11 Pro India launch event:
Vivo V11 Pro will come with something called the Halo FullView display. The feature is also listed on Amazon India, with a picture that shows off a waterdrop-design notch that we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro. If there's more to Halo display is something we need to wait and watch.
Vivo V11 Pro will sport in-display fingerprint sensor, something that the company has put out teasers for on its official Twitter handle. Vivo V11 Pro will not be the company's first smartphone in India to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex also ship with this feature. Vivo Nex price in India is Rs 44,990 for 8Gb RAM and 128GB storage version, while Vivo X21 is priced at Rs 35,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage model.