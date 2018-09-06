Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Vivo V11 Pro India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications and features

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Follow our blog for live updates from Vivo V11 Pro India launch event

Written by Tanmay Patange , Hansa Verma | Mumbai | Updated: September 6, 2018 11:47:46 am
Vivo V11 Pro India launch Live: Vivo V11 Pro price in India is expected to be close to Rs 25,000. The phone sports a waterdrop notch design.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates: Vivo V11 Pro India launch is set for September 6, which is today. The company is hosting the launch event in Mumbai from 12 PM IST. The phone is listed on Amazon India, suggesting it will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. Those interested can click on ‘Notify me’ icon to get notified when the phone becomes available. Vivo will also livestream the Vivo V11 Pro India launch event via their official YouTube channel. Users can also follow Vivo India’s Facebook page as well as Twitter handle for updates.

Vivo V11 Pro price in India is expected to be close to Rs 25,000. The phone has already been unveiled in Thailand for a price of THB 9,999, which is approximately Rs 21,800 on conversion. The phone sports a waterdrop notch design that we saw on Oppo F9 Pro, and has in-display fingerprint sensor. Follow our blog for live updates from Vivo V11 Pro India launch event:

Vivo V11 Pro price in India, specifications and features launch Live Updates:

11:44 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Vivo V11 Pro India launch: Halo FullView display

Vivo V11 Pro will come with something called the Halo FullView display. The feature is also listed on Amazon India, with a picture that shows off a waterdrop-design notch that we saw on the Oppo F9 Pro. If there's more to Halo display is something we need to wait and watch.

11:03 (IST) 06 Sep 2018
Vivo V11 Pro India launch: Vivo V11 Pro comes with in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo V11 Pro will sport in-display fingerprint sensor, something that the company has put out teasers for on its official Twitter handle. Vivo V11 Pro will not be the company's first smartphone in India to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex also ship with this feature. Vivo Nex price in India is Rs 44,990 for 8Gb RAM and 128GB storage version, while Vivo X21 is priced at Rs 35,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB  storage model. 

Vivo V11 Pro gets a 6.41-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery with support for “dual-engine” fast charging.

Also read: Vivo V11 Pro launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price, etc

In terms of camera, Vivo V11 Pro features dual lens at the back, a combination of 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The dual camera lenses could also support AI scene recognition feature. The front camera is expected to be 25MP sensor with AI feature and face unlock support.

