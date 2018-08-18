Vivo V11 India launch on September 6, company sends media invites

Vivo V11 is expected to sport in-display fingerprint sensor and Waterdrop design like that on Oppo F9, which was launched in Vietnam on August 15. Vivo V11 is expected to sport in-display fingerprint sensor and Waterdrop design like that on Oppo F9, which was launched in Vietnam on August 15.

Vivo V11 India launch is set for September 6 and the Chinese company has sent out ‘Block your dates’ media invites for the event. “Experience the 11,” the invite reads, confirming the launch of Vivo V11. It also hints at in-display fingerprint sensor technology that we saw on the Vivo X21. The successor to V9 is expected to sport Waterdrop design like that on Oppo F9, which was launched in Vietnam on August 15. Vivo V11 was previously leaked in live images that hint at a design similar to Vivo’s upcoming X23 smartphone. The specifications and features of Vivo V11 have also leaked online.

Vivo V11 live images were put out by Russian website Hi-Tech Mail and Belarusian portal Tech Onliner. If one goes by the photos, the new Vivo smartphone could sport a small circular ‘Waterdrop’ design notch on top of the display, and a bezel-less screen. Vivo V11 could come in gradient colour options. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the company has not officially revealed details of the phone.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V11 could ship with a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution (1080×2340 pixels). The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery could be a 3,400mAh one with support for fast charging technology.

Vivo V11 is rumoured to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It could sport dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. The front camera is said to be a 25MP lens. As per the report, Vivo V11 could measure 157.9x75x7.9mm and weigh 156 grams. The phone is expected to go on sale in China in September.

