Vivo V15 Pro could launch in India on February 20, company sends invites

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to come with a triple-camera set up and a pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo today sent invites for a February 20 event in India that will likely include the launch of its flagship V15 Pro smartphone. The phone, which will succeed the existing V11 Pro, is said to come with a triple-camera set up and a pop-up selfie camera. Vivo did not elaborate much on the subject, though the launch of the V15 Pro has been rumoured for months.

Speculation is rife that Vivo is preparing to launch the V15 Pro smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. Just a day back, a transparent silicon case for the Vivo V15 Pro with a cut-out on the back and a wide hole on the top for a pop-up selfie was leaked.

It’s being said that the phone might have a triple-camera setup. In comparison, the Vivo V11 Pro came with a dual-camera setup on the back.

As far as the specifications are concerned, it’s believed that the Vivo V15 Pro will be a premium mid-range smartphone.

The upcoming device’s specifications are unknown, but it should have slightly better internals compared to its predecessor. Expect the Vivo V15 Pro to be priced in below Rs 30,000.

Also read : Vivo V11 Pro Review: Stylish phone with a capable camera

Vivo, which is owned by China’s BBK Electronics (the same company also owns OnePlus and OnePlus), has been doing decent in India.

According to the Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint, Vivo held a market share of 9 per cent. The brand’s V-series continues to be popular, thanks to the pricing and availability in the offline market.

