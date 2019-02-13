Vivo unveils new sub-brand called Iqoo, might release a gaming smartphone

Vivo has quietly launched a new smartphone sub-brand called Iqoo in China. Iqoo first posted a launch poster on its new Weibo page, which was soon republished by Vivo on its official Weibo page introducing the new company.

This is the fifth sub-brand of smartphones being launched by BBK Electronics, which already own Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme.

Vivo is currently is running a contest on its official Weibo for its followers and will select a winner by the day’s end, who will get Iqoo’s first smartphone for free. This might also mean that the company might showcase the phone today itself.

It is being speculated that Iqoo will be focusing on releasing premium gaming smartphones due to the presence of a graphics cards’ shroud like looking main building in the teaser poster. However, take this with a pinch of salt as none of the companies have officially said anything.

If the company releases a gaming smartphone, it will be going up against ZTE’s Nubia Red Magic lineup of gaming smartphones in its home country.

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars is currently available in China starting at 3,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 34,400). It sports a 6-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 10GB of RAM.

It also features a combi liquid and air cooling solution, which the company claims can increase CPU performance by up to 70 per cent. Vivo will have to provide a minimum of these specifications on its new Iqoo smartphone to compete with the Nubia Red Magic Mars in China.