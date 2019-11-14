Vivo U20 with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India on Nov 22

Vivo U20 will launch in India on November 22, confirms a teaser page on Amazon. It also reveals the front and back design of the phone as well as some specifications like the processor. Vivo U20 will be unveiled at 12 pm on November 22 and will likely remain exclusive to the e-commerce platform. The U20 will succeed Vivo U10, which was launched in India earlier this year.

Vivo U20 is expected to sport a design similar to its predecessor, though the new phone could come with a gradient finish at the back and a wavy pattern. The teaser page reveals U20 in a blue and purple colour variant, though more colour options could be revealed at the launch.

The phone will have a vertical triple rear camera setup, placed on the top left. An oval physical fingerprint sensor is placed at the center. The display will sport a waterdrop-style notch on top and a thin chin at the bottom. More details like the screen size, camera resolution, etc are unclear at this point.

Vivo U20 will run a Snapdragon 675 processor, which is an upgrade from Snapdragon 665 in Vivo U10. It is said to offer 25 per cent higher overall performance when compared to Snapdragon 665, according to Antutu benchmark comparison. Vivo U20 will come with up to 6GB RAM and a faster UFS 2.1 storage.

Though the price of the phone is not known at this point, V20 is expected to be a budget device priced under Rs 15,000. Vivo U10 was launched at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM model is priced at Rs 9,990, while the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model is available for Rs 10,990.