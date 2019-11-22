Vivo U20 with Snapdragon 675, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched a new entry level device named Vivo U20, it is the successor to the Vivo U10 launched a few months back. It is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 11,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Racing Black and Blaze Blue colour options, and will go on sale starting November 28.

Advertising

The Vivo U20 will be made available via Amazon and the company’s own eStore. Launch offers include Rs 1,000 instant discount on prepaid purchases, the company is also offering consumers a no-cost EMI scheme for up to six months on select cards.

Key features of the Vivo U20 include a triple camera setup on the back, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology.

Vivo U20 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 4GB and 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.

Advertising

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Dual Engine fast charge technology.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.