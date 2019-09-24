Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665, triple rear cameras launched for Rs 8,990

Vivo today launched the Vivo U10 in India, the first smartphone in its second online exclusive U-series. The price of the device starts at Rs 8,990 for the base model and its highlights include a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 13MP triple rear camera setup.

The Vivo U10 will go on sale starting September 29 via Amazon.in and Vivo India website. The 3GB+32GB model is priced at Rs 8,990, the 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 9,990, and the 4GB+64GB model is available for Rs 10,990.

The launch offers include 10 percent instant discount on SBI cards and Jio cashback vouchers. The Vivo U10 will be available in two colours– Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone has a 2.5D curved glass at the back and it also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. It runs Zen UI based on Android 9 Pie that also comes with a Dark Mode.

The Vivo U10 comes with Multi-Turbo to improve frame rate stabilisation among other things. It has an “Ultra Game Mode” that comes with 4D vibrations, game countdown, voice changer, do not disturb mode, low blue-ray game eye protection, and sound localisation training centre as well.

The Vivo U10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that Vivo claims can give 7 hours of PUBG Mobile gameplay and 12 hours of YouTube. The phone supports 18W fast charger that comes in the box.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup on the back carrying a primary 13MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens. The front camera on the device is an 8MP sensor.