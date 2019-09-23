Vivo U10 key specifications revealed ahead of September 24 launch

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone, Vivo U10, tomorrow on September 24, 2019, at an event in New Delhi. However, ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed key specifications of the Vivo U10, as well as official renders, via its promo page on Amazon.in.

The Vivo U10’s microsite confirms that it will be sold via Amazon India website and its highlights include a big battery, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon processor. The device is the first in Vivo’s new U-series and it will be available in two colours– Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.35-inch HD- display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The Vivo U10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup on the back carrying a primary 13MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens. The details of the front camera and the internal storage have not been provided by the company. We can see a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back of the device.

The Vivo U10 supports 256GB of expandable storage and it has an “Ultra Game Mode” that comes with 4D vibrations, game countdown, voice changer, do not disturb mode, low blue-ray game eye protection, and sound localisation training centre.