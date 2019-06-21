Vivo to show 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 Shanghai, announces 120W Super FlashCharge

Vivo has announced on Weibo that it will be showing its first 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai next week. The company did not reveal much about the device, which could mean that the company will showcase a pre-production variant and not a final version of the upcoming device.

Vivo also announced its new 120W Super FlashCharge technology according to it can charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and fully within 13 minutes.

MWC 2019 Shanghai will start on June 26 and will end on June 29. The device might also feature the company’s recently announced 120W Super FlashCharge technology.

It is being speculated that the company might show attendees a production unit of its Apex 2019 concept smartphone. The company did something similar with the original Vivo Apex, which turned into the Vivo Nex. The Vivo Apex 2019 sports a portless design, with no holes on the device for anything. It features a full-screen display upfront with a dual camera setup at the back and connector pins at the back for charging and data transfer.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Apex 2019 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an X50 5G modem. It comes with 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. To integrate the X50 5G module into the device, Vivo has made use of a new Duplex PCB Design, which increases the available space inside of the device by 20 per cent by minimising the overall stacking space.