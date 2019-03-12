Vivo to launch budget devices Vivo Y3, Vivo Y5 during IPL 2019: Report

After Redmi, Realme and Samsung, Vivo is entering the market with two budget devices Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5, as reported by 91mobiles. As per the report, the devices from Vivo will be priced aggressively. While Vivo Y3 is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, Vivo Y5 is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

It is also expected that the company will announce the Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5 around the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2019 of which Vivo is the title sponsor. The cricket tournament is scheduled to kick off from March 23, and the report predicts the launch date will be around the same time.

The Y-series smartphones from Vivo have carried double digits names like the Vivo Y79, Vivo Y81, and Vivo Y95. With the new devices, Vivo might be looking to change the naming to single digits.

The report also claims that at least one of the two devices will have a triple camera setup at the back. Going by the price range, that device might be Vivo Y5.

Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5 will be rivalling Samsung’s M-series and A-series smartphones in India. The devices will be put against the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7/Redmi Note 7 Pro. Vivo’s new budget phones will also have to compete with the Redmi 7 phones, which are expected to make an appearance in India as well. Redmi 7 series will launch in China first on March 18.