Vivo to introduce new Series T: Vivo T1 5G to launch on Flipkart

Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone series in India: Series T, which will be focused on performance. The Vivo T1 5G will launch on Flipkart along with other mainline channels. The phone will officially launch on February 9.

Vivo’s Tseries of phones will be aimed Gen Z users and young millennials, the company said in a statement. It also added that the new Vivo T1 5G will be the slimmest 5G smartphone in the under Rs 20,000 category.

“At Vivo, we pay close attention to the needs of our customers. The new Vivo Series T is curated specially for today’s Gen Z and online users who are looking for turbo speed and performance with their smartphone experience,” Yogendra Sriramula, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement. The phones will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Vivo India ranking

Vivo has started off 2022 with the launch of its V23, V23 Pro series, which is a more mid-premium device starting at Rs 38,999. The company has also introduced new Y series phones in the market.

It should be noted that according to the latest numbers from research firm Counterpoint, vivo emerged as the top 5G smartphone brand last year and had a 19 per cent share in this segment. While it grew 2 per cent on an yearly basis in 2021, this was driven by a strong performance of its Y series and V series.

Vivo remains the leading player in the offline segment in India. Overall it stood number three in the India smartphone market for 2021 with around 15 per cent market share, just below Xiaomi and Samsung. However, in the fourth quarter of 2021, vivo was down to number four position, as Realme captured the number two spot in the quarter.