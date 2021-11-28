Vivo tipped to launch tablet with Snapdragon 870 processor

Vivo is expected to launch its first tablet in the coming months. The device was first rumoured to launch its first tablet in January this year, but that didn’t happen. However, later Vivo’s VP confirmed in an interview that the launch of the tablet will take place in the first half of 2022.

This suggests that the device could be unveiled between January and June. While the rest of the details are yet to be officially revealed, a reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has suggested that the upcoming Vivo device will pack a Snapdragon 870 processor under the hood, which was first spotted by GSMArena.

The name of the tablet is currently unknown. It could be called Vivo Pad, as was the case with the Realme tablet. The Chinese company reportedly trademarked its tablet in the same name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in June under Class 9, which includes other product categories like PDAs and tablets.

A Vivo device, which recently made an appearance on TUV’s website, is believed to be the upcoming Vivo tablet. The platform suggested that the device will have an 8,040mAh battery.

Apart from Vivo, other popular brands like OnePlus and Oppo are also widely rumoured to launch their first tablet in the near future. The “OnePlus Pad” has reportedly been trademarked with EUIPO in July, and a few leaked images have also hinted the features of the Oppo Pad.

The Oppo Pad is said to arrive with a 120Hz screen and a Snapdragon 870 processor. It is backed by a 6GB of RAM + 256GB storage model. The device could ship with Android 11, which might be based on ColorOS 12.

Realme already entered the tablet segment in September this year. The Realme Pad was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999. The tablet comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, supports Dolby Atmos sound, a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, and a 7,100mAh battery with supports 18W quick charging.